OMG Network (OMG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $783.73 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for approximately $5.59 or 0.00013374 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $783.73 million and approximately $314.93 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.16 or 0.00371328 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.