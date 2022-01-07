Omni (OMNI) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Omni coin can now be bought for approximately $3.14 or 0.00007526 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Omni has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $368.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.70 or 0.00311021 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009207 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000831 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,306 coins and its circulating supply is 562,990 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

