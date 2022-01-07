OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Trading Up 2.4%

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS)’s stock price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 25,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 28,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMQS shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of OMNIQ in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OMNIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $20.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.95 million. Equities analysts expect that OMNIQ Corp. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

About OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS)

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

