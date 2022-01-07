OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stock Holdings Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 1,091.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,630 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 104.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 43.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.76.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. OneMain’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OMF has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.85.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.