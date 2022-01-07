Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.40.

ONTO has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $535,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,935 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONTO stock traded down $3.19 on Friday, hitting $95.75. 4,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,887. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $50.52 and a 12 month high of $104.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.09 and a 200 day moving average of $79.57.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

