Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,174.44.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,265.08 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,454.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,436.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

