OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Down 4.6%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s share price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. 55,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 11,540,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.99.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $491.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.16.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 163.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 41,872 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 394,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 135,282 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 931.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 447,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 404,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

