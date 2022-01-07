Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 865,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,802 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.34% of Organon & Co. worth $28,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of OGN opened at $31.51 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.