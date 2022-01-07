Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Orion Group alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Orion Group in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of ORN opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $120.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 0.85. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $139.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORN. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 319.5% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 623,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 474,607 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter worth $832,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 688.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 98,647 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 86.5% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 22.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 63,993 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.