Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.48

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.48 and traded as low as C$14.80. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at C$14.88, with a volume of 456,633 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$21.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,593.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$50.04 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total value of C$117,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$562,732.80. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total transaction of C$1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 545,497 shares in the company, valued at C$7,855,156.80. Insiders have sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $1,507,916 over the last three months.

About Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

