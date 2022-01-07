Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.48

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.48 and traded as low as C$14.80. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at C$14.88, with a volume of 456,633 shares.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$21.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.45.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,593.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.64.
In other news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total value of C$117,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$562,732.80. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total transaction of C$1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 545,497 shares in the company, valued at C$7,855,156.80. Insiders have sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $1,507,916 over the last three months.
About Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR)
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
