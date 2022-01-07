Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.14

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and traded as low as $2.00. Otonomy shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 73,500 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Otonomy during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Otonomy during the third quarter worth about $1,245,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Otonomy during the third quarter worth about $3,133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 229.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

