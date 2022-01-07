Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.04

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 26048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

OUST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Get Ouster alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,574 shares of company stock worth $1,871,520.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ouster by 165.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ouster by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Ouster during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.