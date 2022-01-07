Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

OUTKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.50.

OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, Ferrochrome, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades, as well as tailored products.

