Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of OM opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.47. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.44) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Outset Medical will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $752,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $62,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,074 shares of company stock worth $7,376,778. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 330.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

