Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,416.49

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,416.49 ($32.56) and traded as high as GBX 2,577.50 ($34.73). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,500 ($33.69), with a volume of 23,701 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,550 ($34.36) to GBX 2,600 ($35.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,580 ($34.77) to GBX 2,600 ($35.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 34.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,418.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,416.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

About Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.