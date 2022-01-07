Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Oxurion NV (OTCMKTS:TBGNF)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

A number of brokerages have commented on TBGNF. HC Wainwright began coverage on Oxurion in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxurion in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25.

Oxurion NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of vitreo retinal diseases. It operates under JETREA brand name. The company was founded by Desire Collen in 1991 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

