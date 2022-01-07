PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 87.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,597 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $94.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $103.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.