Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) traded down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.33. 1,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63.

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.