PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bradesco Corretora cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.33.

NYSE PAGS opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.37. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

