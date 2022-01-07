Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Alexander D. Moore Sells 33,000 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $598,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE PLTR opened at $16.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 6.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $809,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,552,000. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

