Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.58

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.58 and traded as high as $19.13. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 45,115 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.58. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.76.
About Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)
Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.
Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?
Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.