Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.58

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.58 and traded as high as $19.13. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 45,115 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.58. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAM. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,451,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 65,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 27,966 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. 14.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

