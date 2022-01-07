ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 519.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $32,836.23 and $19.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded up 721.4% against the US dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.00315966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000839 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.