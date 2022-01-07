Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Trading Up 5.5%

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) was up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.06. Approximately 171,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,238,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Masterton Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,030,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $864,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

