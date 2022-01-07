Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Alphabet by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,837,034,000 after purchasing an additional 342,356 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $2.19 on Thursday, hitting $2,755.26. The company had a trading volume of 19,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,741. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,929.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,808.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,755.34, for a total value of $38,266,161.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,871.51, for a total transaction of $8,614,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,825 shares of company stock valued at $459,077,184 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

