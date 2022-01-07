Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $19,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 84.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 29.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,586 shares of company stock valued at $35,500,659 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $130.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

