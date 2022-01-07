Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Short Interest Up 32.5% in December

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700,000 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the November 30th total of 7,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAYO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Payoneer Global stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 113,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,289. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 62.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

