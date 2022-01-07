PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Amundi acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 224.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in PayPal by 29.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,856,000 after purchasing an additional 929,438 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.36.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.33. The company had a trading volume of 268,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,600,422. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.58 and its 200 day moving average is $250.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

