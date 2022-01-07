PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $192.27 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $225.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.35.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.36.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

