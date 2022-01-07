PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Up 5.7%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s share price shot up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.28 and last traded at $16.28. 154,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,278,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBF. Cowen decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.87) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in PBF Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in PBF Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PBF Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

