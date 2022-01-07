PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Up 5.7%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s share price shot up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.28 and last traded at $16.28. 154,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,278,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PBF. Cowen decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.
The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in PBF Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in PBF Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PBF Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)
PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.
