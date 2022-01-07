PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $55.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PC Connection will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,116 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $92,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $223,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,773 over the last ninety days. 58.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

