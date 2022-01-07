Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) CFO Mark Spurbeck Sells 12,212 Shares

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 12,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $143,491.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BTU opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.05. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $19.83.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTU. Benchmark raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 623.7% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,096,708 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 945,166 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $3,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.