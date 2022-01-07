Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,278 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Peabody Energy worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTU. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

BTU stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $37,397.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $83,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,149 shares of company stock worth $3,683,446 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BTU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.