Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAR opened at $6.34 on Monday. Pear Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

Pear Therapeutics Inc is involved in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics. The company’s principal pipeline of products include reset(R), for the treatment of substance use disorder, reSET-O(R), for the treatment of opioid use disorder and Somryst(R) for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

