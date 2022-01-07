Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Pediapharm Inc. (TSE:MDP) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.72. 12,609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 16,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.74.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.52 million and a PE ratio of -1.92.

Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.39). The business had revenue of C$22.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pediapharm Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

