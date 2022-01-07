Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PENN. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 155.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $46.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.01. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.36 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 2.49.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

