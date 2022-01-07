PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

Several other analysts have also commented on PMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.46.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

