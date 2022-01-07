Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Decreases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 129,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 140,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.7% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,463,000 after acquiring an additional 67,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

NYSE:CL opened at $85.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.38 and a 200 day moving average of $79.00. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

