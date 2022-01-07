PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Up 9.8% Over Last Week

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 7th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $2,893.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.44 or 0.00182705 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 92% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

