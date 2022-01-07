Pernod Ricard Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share (OTC:PRNDY)

Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pernod Ricard in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pernod Ricard’s FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 24th.

Pernod Ricard stock opened at $46.96 on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $49.16.

Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands.

