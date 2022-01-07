Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.25 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 173.44% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ PPTA opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $281.98 million and a PE ratio of -7.47. Perpetua Resources has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perpetua Resources will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Perpetua Resources by 44.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Perpetua Resources during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Perpetua Resources during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Perpetua Resources during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

See Also: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.