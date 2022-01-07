Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.25 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 173.44% from the stock’s previous close.
NASDAQ PPTA opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $281.98 million and a PE ratio of -7.47. Perpetua Resources has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $11.00.
Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perpetua Resources will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Perpetua Resources Company Profile
Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.
