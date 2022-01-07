Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Update

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,600 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Shares of PMNXF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.08. 14,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,950. Perseus Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Ltd. engages in production of gold, mineral exploration and gold project development. It operates through the following segments: Edikan, Sissingué, Yaouré, and Corporate & Other. The Edikan, Sissingué and Yaouré segments engages in mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities.

