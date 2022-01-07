Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Gap Up to $12.04

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.04, but opened at $13.01. Personalis shares last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 10,151 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSNL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Personalis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

The firm has a market cap of $596.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. The business had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $54,057.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 2,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $40,009.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,472 shares of company stock valued at $4,788,168 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Personalis by 128.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis in the third quarter worth $67,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Personalis by 38.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Personalis by 79.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Personalis by 1,014.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

