Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Acquires 267 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.0% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ opened at $172.22 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $453.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.06.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.