Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. reissued a buy rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.05.

Shares of PEY opened at C$9.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.63. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$3.19 and a 52-week high of C$11.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$218.87 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.7599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$44,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 157,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,382,920. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 4,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.62, for a total value of C$41,972.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,314.42. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,850 shares of company stock valued at $160,605 and have sold 113,030 shares valued at $1,143,564.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

