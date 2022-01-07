PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of PCG opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of -53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.40. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 2,386.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Michael F acquired a new stake in PG&E during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

