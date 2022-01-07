Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 1,344 shares.The stock last traded at $8.72 and had previously closed at $8.86.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.
Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
