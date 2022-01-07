Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 1,344 shares.The stock last traded at $8.72 and had previously closed at $8.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

