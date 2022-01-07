Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

NYSE DOC opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 417,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,735,000 after buying an additional 974,350 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,850,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

