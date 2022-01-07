Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Holdings Reduced by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 19,375 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pinterest by 245.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 46,227 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Pinterest by 35.0% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 461,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Pinterest by 32.9% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 160,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $146,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $427,032.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 526,652 shares of company stock worth $25,963,786 over the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PINS opened at $32.69 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

