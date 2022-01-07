Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years.

Shares of MHI opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $13.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

