Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.79 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will announce $4.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.73 billion and the highest is $5.53 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources reported sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year sales of $15.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.65 billion to $17.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.99 billion to $19.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.81.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $192.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $115.14 and a twelve month high of $196.64. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.78.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.77%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.